Popular YouTuber Faces Tax Evasion Charges In Williamson County

A content creator with a massive following is now facing a tax-related criminal charge in Tennessee, WSMV reports.

Court records show that Cody Shane Detwiler, known to YouTube viewers as WhistlinDiesel, was indicted in Williamson County earlier this month. The case centers on a transaction involving a 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.

According to the indictment, Detwiler and his company, WhistlinDiesel, LLC, are accused of willfully trying to avoid paying state taxes in an amount of at least $500. The charge alleges an attempt to evade taxes that were owed to the State of Tennessee.

