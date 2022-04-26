Popular Spring Carnival Returns to CoolSprings Galleria

The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “Looking for some FUN for the whole family?! The Spring Carnival will be back at CoolSprings Galleria April 28 – May 2.”

Right now, the mall is hosting a giveaway for two tickets. All you have to do is share your favorite thing about going to the carnival. Winners will be randomly selected and notified with a comment on the CoolSprings Galleria Facebook page on Wednesday, April 27.

Heading out to the carnival, here’s what you need to know.

Hours:

Thursday, 4 pm – 10 pm

Friday, 4 pm – 11 pm

Saturday, noon- 11 pm

Sunday, noon – 9 pm

Monday, 4 pm – 9 pm

Cost – Wristbands are $30 or $1.25 a single ride, $25 for 20 tickets, $60 for 50 tickets.

Location – CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.