Popular Nashville Taco Restaurant to Open in Former Space of The Sutler

Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina announced the opening of a new location in Melrose at 2600 Eighth Ave. S. Suite 109, the space previously occupied by The Sutler. The restaurant will close its doors downtown on July 10 and move to Melrose later this summer.

Founded and owned by Will and Catharine Newman, the locally grown, top-shelf cantina will debut in Melrose with a refreshing, fun menu marrying Southern soul and Mexican cuisine to introduce a new culinary style: NashMex. A neighborhood favorite, Pancho & Lefty’s Lower Broadway location opened across the street from Bridgestone Arena in 2017, and the cantina expanded to Sylvan Park the following year.

“Downtown Nashville has evolved since we opened our doors there, and although it has been wonderful to be a part of, it’s no longer a fit for our strengths of serving the community in a way in which we make a positive impact for our neighbors,” said Will Newman. “Community, family and Southern hospitality are what Pancho & Lefty’s is all about, and we look forward to introducing our unique, new NashMex twist to the special Melrose neighborhood, hosting locals and visitors alike in such a beloved space.”

The Newmans, who also founded Edley’s Bar-B-Que, promise a lively yet comfortable environment at Pancho & Lefty’s Melrose. They invite the neighborhood to visit for everything from casual weeknight dinners with family to business lunches, festive celebrations with friends or a weekend brunch. They have built both brands on the values of community and Southern hospitality, believing that all guests deserve a reliable dining experience that’s delicious and revitalizing.

Pancho & Lefty’s is known for its award-winning tacos and margaritas, winning the title of the Nashville Scene’s Best Margarita in 2018, 2019 and 2022 and Best Taco in 2021. House-made tortillas and from-scratch margaritas anchor the menu, which will feature slow-cooked classics and Mexican-flavor mashups, including wow-worthy signature dishes and drinks with a NashMex twist.