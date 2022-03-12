Popular Nashville Restaurant/Music Venue The Sutler Saloon Announces Closure

The Sutler Saloon’s final day of operations will be March 13 after more than seven years of business, announces Austin Ray. The spirited saloon, restaurant, and live music venue was a reimagined version of an old Nashville staple, located in the historic Melrose building.

“We’ve made the extremely hard decision to close The Sutler,” said Ray. “It was a piece of history for many longtime Nashvillians, and our vision for the space was to serve creative and delicious Southern food, craft cocktails and local beer, and create unforgettable live music moments. We did all that and then some, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we built during our time here. Being open forever is not the only measure of success, and I’m so grateful to our team at The Sutler, our loyal guests, and the many talented musicians who played our stage.”

Austin Ray of A.Ray Hospitality, and Joe, Gary and David Parkes of The Parkes Companies, opened The Sutler in September 2014. Ray & the Parkes are native Nashvillians, former patrons of the original Sutler, and were instrumental in the preservation and revival of the Melrose complex, which was built in the 1940s. The original Sutler opened in 1976.

Melrose Billiard Parlor, a historic landmark & beloved local bar will continue its regular business. The pool hall and bar have been inconsistent operations since it opened in the 1940s. Ray and Parkes took over the lease for the space in 2016, keeping the atmosphere and experience the same environment Nashvillians know and love.

“Although this is painful, there are bright spots to this story,” said Ray. “A.Ray Hospitality is a growing company and our other brands – M.L.Rose, Von Elrod’s, and Melrose Billiard Parlor – continue to evolve. Every employee of The Sutler has a guaranteed comparable job at one of our other restaurants, should they want to stay with the company. We’re excited to keep Bluegrass Brunch going when it moves to Von Elrod’s in April. Finally, I’m excited to report that an established locally owned restaurant will be moving in to The Sutler’s space. Expect an announcement on that soon.”