



Las Paletas, a popular frozen gourmet popsicle shop, on 12th Avenue South in Nashville has closed.

Via Instagram, they announced the closure, “After being part of the 12th South community for nearly 19 years, it’s time to take a pause.”

“Thank you for making Las Paletas way more than we ever expected. We opened in 2001 with the modest goal of building a business around family – ours and the community’s. We designed the business so we could run it without sacrificing time with our children. And we designed it to be a place where children of all ages could get a tasty, natural and even healthy treat,” they continued.

The family-owned shop cited the growing costs for small businesses as part of the reason for their closure along with competition in the market. Las Paletas recently sold their building on 12th South.

“Selling this building means the end of our third chapter on 12th South yet may not be the end of our story. This was our third location on this street, in this neighborhood where we both live. We don’t know what’s next for our operation. Yet we’re ready for a pause,” ended the message.

For the latest updates, follow Las Paletas Nashville on Instagram.



