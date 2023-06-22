Popular Nashville Hot Dog Eatery Daddy’s Dogs is Expanding to Franklin

Daddy’s Dogs, Nashville’s beloved gourmet hot dog eatery, is thrilled to announce its newest location at the Factory at Franklin. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Daddy’s Dogs as it brings its mouthwatering menu and exceptional customer experience to Williamson County.

The Factory is a historic landmark known for its unique blend of retail, dining, and entertainment options. Daddy’s Dogs will be nestled in the heart of this bustling destination, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to indulge in its signature hot dogs crafted with love and care.

“We are SO excited to bring Daddy’s Dogs to The Factory in Franklin,” said Sean “Big Daddy” Porter, Founder of Daddy’s Dogs. “Franklin has been at the top of our list while we’ve been looking to expand, and I’m so glad we were able to partner with the Factory and be a part of all the awesome things that are going on there. We can wait to bring our dogs to Williamson County permanently! LET’S GO!”

Daddy’s Dogs at The Factory will offer a variety of sides, as well as local craft beer! There is no date currently set for opening, but expecting some time in late summer or early fall.