Popular Nashville Bagel Shop Ugly Bagel Coming to Franklin

Nashville bagel shop Ugly Bagel will open a second location in Franklin.

The bagel shop shared on social media, “This is not a drill. Our second Ugly Bagel location is officially loading! Cool Springs, Franklin, we’ll see you soon.”

You can find the newest Ugly Bagel location at 2000 Merridian Boulevard, Suite 100, next to Little Hats and Handel’s Ice Cream, with expected hours of operation 7 am – 3 pm. Currently, we don’t know when the bagel shop will open.

Known for its hand-rolled bagels, the local bagel shop opened its first location in Nashville at the Arcade in 2024 (223 4th Avenue North, Nashville). Founded by longtime Nashville residents and hospitality veterans Jeff Crabiel and Jake Strang, Ugly Bagel’s first brick-and-mortar shop offers customers a glimpse behind the scenes, featuring a window that showcases the on-site process of making bagels. The menu offers a rotating selection of featured flavors. This month, they are offering toasted fennel & garlic, as well as apple cinnamon, with the option of garden fresh cream cheese or pecan pie crunch cream cheese.

Some of the mainstays on the menu are plain, everything bagel, sesame, cinnamon raisin, and more. They have a selection of sandwiches from a bagel topped with sausage, ham, or bacon, egg & American cheese to Lox & Loaded, a bagel topped with smoked salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, cream cheese, and capers.

Find the latest updates here.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email