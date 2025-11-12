Popular Burger Joint Scores 77 in Latest Health Inspection

A routine health inspection conducted at the Brentwood Whataburger location on November 6, 2025, resulted in a score of 77, marking a significant decline from the establishment’s perfect 100 score achieved during a follow-up inspection in May 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
Establishment: Whataburger
Location: 5004 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Tennessee
Inspection Date: November 06, 2025
Inspection Score: 77
Embargoed Food: 3 lbs
A routine health inspection conducted at the Brentwood Whataburger location on November 6, 2025, resulted in a score of 77, marking a significant decline from the establishment’s perfect 100 score achieved during a follow-up inspection in May 2025. The inspection identified eight violations, including critical temperature control issues that led to 3 pounds of food being embargoed.
Violations Found
The inspection identified a lack of Active Managerial Control of food systems at the establishment. An employee was observed changing gloves without washing hands. Raw chicken in a pan was improperly stored on top of seasoning salt and single service items. The three-compartment sink was not set up for use. An unlabeled white powder was found stored in a bin. Several flies were present in the kitchen area. A bowl without a handle was being used as a scoop in the white powder.
Critical Violations
Temperature control violations were documented for multiple food items. Sausage was found at 124°F during hot holding, below the required safe temperature. Tomatoes were held at 60°F in the prep cooler, exceeding the maximum cold holding temperature of 41°F. These temperature violations posed food safety risks requiring immediate correction.
Recent Inspection Scores
- November 6, 2025: 77 (Routine Inspection)
- May 12, 2025: 100 (Follow-Up Inspection)
- May 12, 2025: 95 (Routine Inspection)
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Whataburger
|77
|5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Sakura Franklin INC
|79
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Ice Point Cafe
|93
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/05/2025
Please join our FREE Newsletter