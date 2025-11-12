Popular Burger Joint Scores 77 in Latest Health Inspection

A routine health inspection conducted at the Brentwood Whataburger location on November 6, 2025, resulted in a score of 77, marking a significant decline from the establishment’s perfect 100 score achieved during a follow-up inspection in May 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Read Full Report Here!

Establishment: Whataburger

Location: 5004 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Tennessee

Inspection Date: November 06, 2025

Inspection Score: 77

Embargoed Food: 3 lbs

A routine health inspection conducted at the Brentwood Whataburger location on November 6, 2025, resulted in a score of 77, marking a significant decline from the establishment’s perfect 100 score achieved during a follow-up inspection in May 2025. The inspection identified eight violations, including critical temperature control issues that led to 3 pounds of food being embargoed.

Violations Found

The inspection identified a lack of Active Managerial Control of food systems at the establishment. An employee was observed changing gloves without washing hands. Raw chicken in a pan was improperly stored on top of seasoning salt and single service items. The three-compartment sink was not set up for use. An unlabeled white powder was found stored in a bin. Several flies were present in the kitchen area. A bowl without a handle was being used as a scoop in the white powder.

Critical Violations

Temperature control violations were documented for multiple food items. Sausage was found at 124°F during hot holding, below the required safe temperature. Tomatoes were held at 60°F in the prep cooler, exceeding the maximum cold holding temperature of 41°F. These temperature violations posed food safety risks requiring immediate correction.

Recent Inspection Scores

November 6, 2025: 77 (Routine Inspection)

May 12, 2025: 100 (Follow-Up Inspection)

May 12, 2025: 95 (Routine Inspection)

Name Score Address Type Date Whataburger 77 5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 11/06/2025 Sakura Franklin INC 79 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 Ice Point Cafe 93 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/05/2025

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email