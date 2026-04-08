Popular Brentwood Restaurant Scores 67 on Latest Health Inspection

Cracker Barrel #530 in Brentwood scored a 67 during a routine inspection on April 6, 2026, with inspectors documenting 13 violations, including multiple critical temperature control failures and a handwashing violation. Read more local health inspections here!
Establishment: Cracker Barrel #530
Location: 1735 Mallory Ln, Brentwood, TN
Inspection Date: April 6, 2026
Inspection Score: 67
Embargoed Food: 5 lbs.
Violations Found
- Person in charge (PIC) lacked active managerial control due to multiple critical violations
- PIC unaware of health symptoms required under health policy
- Dishwasher rinsed hands without soap or paper towel after handling dirty dishes
- Meatloaf out of temperature at 118°F on steam wheel
- Sausage blend out of temperature at 49°F in prep cooler
- Equipment (pitcher) stored on shelf alongside chemicals
- Ice found on boxes of food in walk-in freezer
- Wet wiping cloths stored on top of dishwasher
- Pans stacked wet on storage shelf
- Ice machine dirty inside
- Atosa freezer dirty inside bottom
- Wastewater leaking onto floor under three-compartment sink due to disconnected pipe
- Ice buildup in walk-in freezer
Critical Violations
- Meatloaf held at 118°F on steam wheel — below the required hot holding temperature
- Sausage blend held at 49°F in prep cooler — above the required cold holding temperature
- Handwashing violation: dishwasher failed to use soap or paper towel
Recent Inspection Scores
- April 6, 2026 | Routine — 67
- October 29, 2025 | Follow-Up — 96
- October 29, 2025 | Routine — 86
- February 25, 2025 | Follow-Up — 98
- February 25, 2025 | Routine — 88
- October 22, 2024 | Follow-Up — 98
- October 22, 2024 | Routine — 88
- January 30, 2024 | Follow-Up — 96
- January 29, 2024 | Routine — 86
- October 9, 2023 | Follow-Up — 97
- October 9, 2023 | Routine — 87
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cracker Barrel #530
|67
|1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
|The Grove Manor House Grill
|76
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|04/02/2026
|Mad For Galbi
|91
|7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
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