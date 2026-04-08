Home Brentwood Popular Brentwood Restaurant Scores 67 on Latest Health Inspection

Popular Brentwood Restaurant Scores 67 on Latest Health Inspection

By
Michael Carpenter
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Cracker Barrel #530 in Brentwood scored a 67 during a routine inspection on April 6, 2026, with inspectors documenting 13 violations, including multiple critical temperature control failures and a handwashing violation. Read more local health inspections here!

Read Full Report Here!

Establishment: Cracker Barrel #530
Location: 1735 Mallory Ln, Brentwood, TN
Inspection Date: April 6, 2026
Inspection Score: 67
Embargoed Food: 5 lbs.

Violations Found

  • Person in charge (PIC) lacked active managerial control due to multiple critical violations
  • PIC unaware of health symptoms required under health policy
  • Dishwasher rinsed hands without soap or paper towel after handling dirty dishes
  • Meatloaf out of temperature at 118°F on steam wheel
  • Sausage blend out of temperature at 49°F in prep cooler
  • Equipment (pitcher) stored on shelf alongside chemicals
  • Ice found on boxes of food in walk-in freezer
  • Wet wiping cloths stored on top of dishwasher
  • Pans stacked wet on storage shelf
  • Ice machine dirty inside
  • Atosa freezer dirty inside bottom
  • Wastewater leaking onto floor under three-compartment sink due to disconnected pipe
  • Ice buildup in walk-in freezer

Critical Violations

  • Meatloaf held at 118°F on steam wheel — below the required hot holding temperature
  • Sausage blend held at 49°F in prep cooler — above the required cold holding temperature
  • Handwashing violation: dishwasher failed to use soap or paper towel

Recent Inspection Scores

  • April 6, 2026 | Routine — 67
  • October 29, 2025 | Follow-Up — 96
  • October 29, 2025 | Routine — 86
  • February 25, 2025 | Follow-Up — 98
  • February 25, 2025 | Routine — 88
  • October 22, 2024 | Follow-Up — 98
  • October 22, 2024 | Routine — 88
  • January 30, 2024 | Follow-Up — 96
  • January 29, 2024 | Routine — 86
  • October 9, 2023 | Follow-Up — 97
  • October 9, 2023 | Routine — 87
NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Cracker Barrel #530671735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/06/2026
The Grove Manor House Grill766200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine04/02/2026
Mad For Galbi917340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026

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