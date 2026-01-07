PopStroke Golf Entertainment Venue Opens in Antioch with Year-Round Play and Chef-Driven Dining

PopStroke Entertainment Group is now open, with its first venue in Tennessee, bringing an all-new mix of golf, dining, and entertainment to Century Farms in Antioch at 4221 Century Farms Terrace. Founded by CEO Greg Bartoli in 2019, in partnership with Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf Company, this opening marks the 20th PopStroke location and 7th state for the growing company and the world’s largest mini-golf venue in Tennessee.

Setting a new benchmark for modern eatertainment, PopStroke Nashville will be the largest mini-golf destination featuring a chef-driven restaurant concept called BarTenders, and immersive indoor-outdoor design that allows guests to eat, drink, and play year-round—rain or shine.

An Unmatched Entertainment Destination

Featuring five massive jumbotrons, three eighteen-hole putting courses, indoor and outdoor games, a playground, and a two-story restaurant and bar, PopStroke Nashville delivers the energy of a sports bar with the fun of an interactive playground. From date nights and family outings to corporate events and game-day gatherings, it’s truly a destination for all ages and every kind of celebration.

BarTenders – Elevated Dining & Bar Experience

Inside the venue, guests can enjoy reimagined comfort food and sports bar favorites at BarTenders. The restaurant boasts a scratch kitchen serving everything from hand-breaded chicken tenders to ahi tuna nachos. The beverage program highlights local craft beers, signature and seasonal cocktails, and an array of dirty sodas and mocktails.

Guests can indulge at the PopStroke Ice Cream Parlor which offers 24 flavors of Blue Bell Ice Cream, hand-spun milkshakes, and soda floats—the perfect finish to a round or meal.

“PopStroke is just as much about great food and social energy as it is about golf,” said Greg Bartoli, Founder and CEO of PopStroke. “Nashville is an incredibly dynamic city and a perfect fit of our first ever Tennessee location. PopStroke Nashville will be a destination where guests, across all ages, come together for dinner and drinks—and stay for the putting, the music, and the atmosphere.”

All-Weather Design

PopStroke Nashville introduces the company’s first-ever dual-climate concept, featuring 75,000 square feet of indoor space and 25,000 square feet of outdoor greens. Guests can move seamlessly between open-air patios, indoor lounges, and vibrant bar spaces, making it a year-round destination.

Memberships & More

PopStroke offers membership options for individuals and families that include unlimited golf with no blackout dates, 25% off food and drinks at BarTenders and on our courses, and access to exclusive events, leagues, happy hours, and more.

Follow @PopStroke and visit www.popstroke.com for grand opening announcements, event details, and membership information.

