Popeyes Launches NEW Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes® unveils their NEW Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich, as the latest innovation on its famous Chicken Sandwich lineup. This new offering is more than just a sandwich; it’s a declaration that lunch should no longer be boring.

Featuring a new sweet and tangy Golden BBQ sauce, this sandwich is sure to amp up your lunch hour. The Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich features a buttermilk-battered chicken breast made with all white meat in a sweet and tangy Golden BBQ sauce, served on a buttery-toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles. Guests can customize their sandwich with optional add-ons including a slice of Havarti cheese and Applewood smoked bacon. With its crispy, flavorful breading and rich, bold sauce, the Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich is perfect for diners seeking a more vibrant and flavorful lunch option. Starting today, guests can get their hands on the Popeyes Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich at participating restaurants nationwide.

As the brand aims to infuse fun back into lunchtime, Popeyes is spotting guests lunch money through a new program, Lunch Money FUNd. Designed to inspire a more flavorful lunch option, for a limited time, Popeyes will drop lunch money (in the form of 600 bonus points) into Popeyes Rewards members accounts as they can earn a *FREE Chicken Sandwich with any $10 minimum purchase at participating U.S. restaurants with the launch of loyalty scanners. Terms apply: popeyes.com/offer-terms.

The brand has also partnered with New Orleans hip-hop duo SaxKixAve, comprised of rapper Alfred Banks and Grammy-nominated saxophonist Albert Allenback. Rooted in the same Louisiana heritage as Popeyes, the duo has released the “Bring Back Lunch” anthem on TikTok to inspire no more sad lunch and promote the brand’s new sandwich deal. View the anthem on YouTube here.

The Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich is available starting today at participating Popeyes locations nationwide. For more details on the Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich and other offerings, please visit Popeyes.com.

Source: Popeyes

