Popeyes Introduces New Honey Lemon Pepper Wings

March 19, 2024 – Popeyes® announces the launch of its latest chicken wing innovation: Honey Lemon Pepper, available exclusively through the Popeyes app or on Popeyes.com from March 19 to March 31 before they are available in restaurants nationwide starting April 1.

This new offering features six juicy, marinated, perfectly crispy chicken wings. Each bite packs a sweet and tangy punch with zesty lemon and a bit of peppery heat from black pepper, giving you all the flavors you love about lemon pepper wings with an extra hint of honey sweetness. The limited-time offering is hand-battered, breaded, and perfectly crisp on the outside, just like Popeyes signature Bone-In Chicken.

Honey Lemon Pepper Wings join a roster of mouth-watering Wing offerings like Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper, and Sweet ‘N Spicy. The six unforgettably delicious flavors are perfect for your next basketball viewing party with 18 and 24-piece wing group packs featuring unique flavors for everyone to enjoy.

In a playful campaign for the launch, Popeyes encourages wing lovers to reassess their routine restaurant choices and break up with their old wings, embracing its new Honey Lemon Pepper Wings instead. With any breakup it can be hard to say goodbye, so Popeyes leaned in to make the culinary transition a bit easier by creating a self-help pamphlet which will be published in early April.

“We’re on a mission to continue transforming the wing game and elevate the wing flavors consumers know and love in a way only Popeyes can,” said Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes. “By introducing Honey Lemon Pepper Wings, we’re doing more than expanding our menu; we’re inviting our guests to rethink what they know about great wings. It’s a bold move, sure. But, bold is what we do best.”

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: Popeyes

