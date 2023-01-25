Popeyes in Spring Hill Closes

Popeyes, located at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed.

No note was placed on the door about the closure; we are unsure when the restaurant actually closed.

The website for Popeyes says “temporarily closed” and we have reached out for comment to see if it will reopen or will be permanently closed.

There are other locations open which are all in Nashville. Find a list of current locations here.

Popeyes was founded in New Orlean in 1972. The menu features spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other items. Their website states there are over 3,900 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.