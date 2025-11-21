Popeyes Announces Limited-Time-Only Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu

Popeyes is bringing a taste of the Five Nights franchise to fans everywhere with the release of The Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu. Inspired by Blumhouse’s supernatural horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, this first-ever, one-of-a-kind menu collaboration is available starting November 17 at participating U.S. Popeyes restaurants. This limited-time menu transforms the thrills of the Five Nights world into a craveable dining experience, available at Popeyes restaurants nationwide.

From the world of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, the Popeyes Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu features two bundle options to satisfy cravings including:

Freddy Fazbear Deluxe Box ($12.99*) : 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce, a Cupcake Cup and a beverage to wash it all down

3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce, a Cupcake Cup and a beverage to wash it all down Freddy Fazbear Box ($7.99*): 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce

In addition to the new limited-time menu, guests can purchase Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu Items à la carte:

Cheesy Bites with Marinara Sauce ($3.99): Lightly hand-breaded, garlic crusted cheese curds made with white cheddar cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served warm with one cup of rich marinara sauce

Lightly hand-breaded, garlic crusted cheese curds made with white cheddar cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served warm with one cup of rich marinara sauce Cupcake Cup ($3.99): A moist, strawberry flavored cake topped with sweet pink icing

“At Popeyes, we love playing with bold flavors, and what better playground than the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s?” said Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary at Popeyes. “Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria is an iconic part of the film, so we had a blast reimagining that fun, over-the-top energy through our menu. It’s our way of giving fans a delicious taste of the movie’s universe, where that iconic Popeyes flavor meets a little bit of nostalgic pizzeria mystery.”

For true fans looking to commemorate this epic collaboration, Popeyes is also releasing exclusive collectible sticker packs featuring the film’s terrifying animatronics, reimagined as collectible keepsakes for those bold enough to claim them, available at select Popeyes restaurants nationwide in limited quantities. Just like in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, there are no second chances once the menu is gone. Ready to start the show?

Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, from Universal Pictures, arrives in theaters December 5.

