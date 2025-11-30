Pop-Rock Group The Band of Light to Return to the Franklin Theatre

Pop-rock group THE BAND LIGHT will return to their hometown roots on January 10, 2026, bringing their biggest headline show to date to the Franklin Theatre for the fourth annual edition of their self-produced flagship event, Lightyear 26. THE BAND LIGHT—formed by Jack Glenn, Konnor Dolberry, Garrett Goodrich, and Trevor Moon—first met as students at Summit High School in Spring Hill, TN.

What started as a small, makeshift show in lead singer Konnor Dolberry’s garage has grown into one of Middle Tennessee’s most unique independent music traditions. Entirely created, produced, and staged by the band, Lightyear has become a yearly homecoming that previews new music, celebrates community, and brings together a passionate fanbase that flies in from each coast and drives hundreds of miles just to experience it.

This year’s edition will be the band’s most ambitious yet. Lightyear 26 will transport fans

into the immersive world of THE BAND LIGHT’s upcoming project, featuring new songs,

expanded visual production, and surprise special guests the band has yet to reveal.

2025 has been a breakout year for the group. They were hand-selected by Louis

Tomlinson to perform at his Away From Home Festival in Upstate New York, released their

September single “Turning Red”—now their top-streaming song on Spotify—and will follow

it with a brand new holiday release, “Baby, It’s Not Christmas (Without You)”, arriving

November 14.

Managed by The Jonas Group, signed to Kevin Jonas Sr.’s Red Van Records, and

published under Jonas Publishing, THE BAND LIGHT have rapidly evolved from high school

theatre kids to one of Nashville’s most exciting young pop-rock acts. Their blend of

nostalgic boy-band charisma and modern rock energy continues to build a nationwide

following—one that returns to Middle Tennessee every January to celebrate Lightyear as

an annual family gathering.

Tickets for Lightyear 26 at the Franklin Theatre are available now HERE.

