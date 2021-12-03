Pop In for Holiday Pet Portraits This Saturday at Three Dog Bakery

The year has flown by, and can you believe it’s already time to send out holiday cards? This year, show off your pup with a professional winter portrait at Three Dog Bakery. We are delighted to have Penny Adams Photography join us on Saturday, December 4, 2021 for Winter Pet Portraits.

Sessions are just $25 and include two digital files (unless composited). Add an additional one or two pets to your sitting for just $10 each. All proceeds go to benefit New Leash on Life.

A New Season & New Ownership at Three Dog

The new season has brought a big change to Three Dog Bakery! After seven years of continuous ownership, Three Dog Bakery Mt. Juliet’s previous owners have passed the baton to new owner Lori Elam. Lori brings years of experience in both retail and cooking for her own pets.

“I’ve been baking and cooking for my own pets for 10 years, and Three Dog appeared as a natural progression and opportunity for me to continue that passion on a bigger scale,” says Elam. “I’m thrilled to combine my business sense with my love of animals and love of baking in a way that I can give back to the community.”

Pick Up Holiday Treats at Three Dog Bakery

While you’re visiting Three Dog Bakery for your portrait session, be sure to pick up some special holiday-themed case treats and fun stocking stuffers for your pup. Three Dog Bakery is a one-stop shop for the pets and pet-lovers in your life. Call ahead, order online, or just stop in and say hello!

Saturday, December 4: Call to Reserve Your Photo Session

Call (615) 701-2128 to reserve a time for your pet’s Winter Portraits at Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet. To shop online, pre-order fresh baked treats, or learn more, visit Three Dog Bakery online.

Three Dog Bakery – Mt. Juliet Store

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Get Directions