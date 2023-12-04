Pop Duo Jack & Jack Announce First Tour in Four Years

Dynamic pop music duo Jack & Jack announced its touring return with the “No Place Like Home” 2024 tour, their first in over 4 years.

The 20 plus US city run is set to kick off on March 13th in Nashville at Eastside Bowl. Tickets on sale now.

Last year, Jack & Jack made a comeback following a 3-year hiatus after they left their major label deal. Their last single “No One Compares To You” currently has nearly 256 million streams on Spotify alone and is certified GOLD by the RIAA. Jack & Jack have been seen on The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Today Show, MTV for both the VMA’s and EMA’s and the BBC Teen Awards, among others. Jack & Jack have also hit Top 25 at Top 40 radio, been a Shazam Top 5 Greatest Gainer, YouTube Artist on the Rise and Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month, in addition to massive charting worldwide.

Find tickets here.