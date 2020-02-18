Springtime is one of our favorite seasons. And it’s not just the blooming flowers and a spontaneous need to clean an entire house! Spring indicates that warm weather is coming soon, and it’s a fantastic pool building season! In fact, spring conditions are some of the best for constructing an in-ground pool.
If you’re thinking about installing a swimming pool in your backyard this year for many days of summer fun to come, consider these three things as you plan your installation.
1Know Which Fixtures You Want In Your Pool
If you’re going to install a swimming pool, you should also consider which fixtures you’ll want to go along with it. For example, you could have a spa, a barbecue, a sunning area, a shaded area, and/or an entertainment zone. With Peek Pools, we can help you build whatever you can dream for making your pool and the surrounding area as pleasant as possible.
You’ll also want to make sure your pool includes the right technology as far as pumps and filters are concerned. Of course, our experienced team has got you covered. Jets? Water features? Whatever it is you want to add, you can discuss options (and alternatives) with your swimming pool installer at Peek Pools.
2Decide on a Surface Material
You can’t talk about pool installation without first talking about surface materials. There are a variety of options available, but the most traditional is concrete. If you’d like something luxurious and eye-catching, you could always go with pool tile. Pools that are constructed using high-quality tiles tend to be more expensive, but they look great! A tile pool will be an excellent centerpiece. Some homeowners go for a vinyl liner pool. These have been around for a while and are trusted by many. Regardless of surface, the important thing is to find a reputable swimming pool installer.
3Contact a Contractor Early
If you know you’re going to want a pool in the future, it’s wise to hire a contractor as soon as possible. With Peek Pools, everything can be planned precisely. Keep in mind, you may need to coordinate other services, like landscaping, with your pool installation. As always, we’re happy to help recommend and refer trusted professional experts to bring the final look together.
Contact Peek Pools for Top-Of-The-Line Pool Installation Services
Looking for first-rate pool building services provided by reputable, widely known pool installers? Get in touch with Peek Pools now! Your backyard oasis is closer than you think!
