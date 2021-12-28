The Pond: New Look, Same Dive Bar

Brought to you by The Pond in Franklin

The dive bar is a cornerstone in many social lives. A guaranteed, tried and true experience that we lean on to make new friends and keep the good times rolling. The perfect, casual vibe for a night out, or the friendly day drinking spot for watching your favorite sports teams. Dive bars are a staple, ol’ faithful if you will. But it’s not often we get excited about new looks for our favorite dives.

The Pond In Franklin is a clear exception.

New Look, Same Dive

Our down to earth dive went through a recent facelift and our new look is fresh, yet divey in all the ways we know you care about. You might think a new look means a new bar, but the best part is we didn’t lose the charming, welcoming, casual environment we love in all our favorite dive bars.

Our new non-smoking policy is sure to keep this a fresh experience for many years to come. But smokers don’t need to steer clear. With a great back patio available, you’ll be in great company while enjoying a smoke.

Events

What’s a local dive without its social events? The Pond At Franklin has something for everyone. Here are a few of their weekly event nights that’ll make your night out memorable:

⦁ Wednesday Jam Night – All musicians are welcome to come play at this weekly open mic event. For all you non musicians, stop by, grab a drink, kick back and enjoy local music talent.

⦁ Thursday Writer’s Night/Karaoke Night – Bring your best friends and singing voice out for a night at the premier karaoke experience in Franklin.

⦁ Friday and Saturday Night Live Music – With featured, local artists such as: Smokin’ Peas, Halo Horns, Midnight Vinyl and many more!

⦁ Weekend Sports – On every TV all weekend long!

Whether you’re into live music, planned or unplanned performing (We’re looking at you Karaoke night), or looking for your next sports haven, The Pond In Franklin is worth a regular visit just for the events alone.

Happy Hour, Everyday

And of course, with Everyday Happy Hour, there’s never a bad time to stop in and enjoy delicious food or a great drink. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! The Pond stocks local brews, and your all time favorites are on draft too. Come by and check out the seasoned fries, breaded wings or half pounder for a delicious down to earth experience.

Here’s The Pond’s food menu. Dial 615.790.1491 to place a to-go order!

Who doesn’t enjoy a great dive experience? Whether it’s tasty food, great drinks, or a memorable experience, The Pond In Franklin has you covered. Be sure to stop in and check out the new look and non smoking experience. We’re sure you’ll make memories for years to come. We’ll see you here. First round is on us.

The Pond In Franklin

595 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064

615-790-1491

Serving Music, Karaoke, Poker and Great Food and Drinks For Over 15 Years