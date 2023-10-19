Political Signs Placed Illegally in Front of Police Building and other City of Franklin Property

Early Thursday, the Franklin Police Department began receiving calls from the public about political candidate signs in front of the Police Headquarters.

It appears someone placed signs in front of police headquarters, City Hall and on other city property for a photo opportunity, then removed the signs and posted the photos on various social media channels. Political signs are not allowed on City property.

The Franklin City government serves all the community and does not endorse any political candidates.

