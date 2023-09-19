Police Seek Information on Man Who Entered Occupied Women’s Restroom

September 19, 2023 – On July 27th, a male subject allegedly entered the woman’s restroom at a local fast food restaurant while the restroom was occupied by a 28-year-old female.

The female told police that the male was holding a cell phone and that she thought she saw a flash from the camera go off. The female left the restroom while the male stayed inside.

Employees confronted the male, who stated that the men’s restroom was “locked.” Employees at the store told police that the men’s restroom was not locked.

If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Griffon Thompson at 931-451-0538 | gthompson@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department