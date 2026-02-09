Police Search Underway Near Wilson Pike After Suspect Flees Crash On I-65

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Wilson Pike and Karen Court as law enforcement continues to search for a suspect following a pursuit and crash.

Authorities say officers were pursuing a vehicle out of Spring Hill when the suspect vehicle crashed on Interstate 65. Three individuals then fled the scene on foot, heading east. Two of the suspects were apprehended, but one remains at large.

Brentwood Police and multiple local agencies are actively working in the area. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160. For emergencies, call 911.

