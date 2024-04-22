Police Say There’s No Sign of Criminal Activity in Death of Mandisa

April 22, 2024 – Police are continuing to investigate the death of Nashville resident and former American Idol finalist Mandisa.

Authorities found 47-year-old Mandisa deceased inside her Franklin home on Beamon Drive last Thursday evening.

“At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity,” Franklin Police stated Monday.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Mandisa won a GRAMMy for her album “Overcomer” at the 56th GRAMMY Awards. She also competed on Season 5 of American Idol, finishing in the Top 10 contestants. Before Idol, Mandisa was a part of the Fisk Jubilee Singers while she attended Fisk University.