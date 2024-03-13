Police Release Video of Missing Mizzou Student on Night of Disappearance

Metro Police have released footage of Riley Strain, 22, on the night he went missing.

Original Story

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMetroNashvillePoliceDepartment%2Fvideos%2F941179284268997%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0″ width=”560″ height=”314″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Strain, wearing a 2-tone shirt, is seen in the video crossing 1st Ave North to Gay Street (right to left), at 9:47 p.m. on Friday.

Officers are continuing to work to locate Strain who was last seen by friends at a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting.

He is 6’5″ tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Please call 615-862-8600.