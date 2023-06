A Kentucky man has died after police say he jumped from a parking garage at Nashville International Airport on Sunday, June 25.

Metro Nashville detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of the 30-year-old man who jumped to his death from the 6th floor of the airport parking garage on Sunday morning.

Airport Police said negotiators were on scene talking with the man about his depressed state when he ran and jumped.

No other information has been released from police at this time.