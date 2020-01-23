Police Investigating Franklin Man’s Disappearance

Franklin Police are investigating the disappearance of a man, missing since December.

Family members say that 35-year-old Gerardo Hernandez left his Franklin home on December 15. His vehicle is accounted for, but Hernandez has not been seen or heard from since. His family grows more concerned with each passing day.

Hernandez does not suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia, but he may abuse drugs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gerardo Hernandez, call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513