Home Crime Police Investigate Attempted Jewelry Case Break-In at Walmart

Police Investigate Attempted Jewelry Case Break-In at Walmart

By
Source Staff
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Photo: Spring Hill Police

Officers responded to Walmart on Feb. 27, 2026, after a subject attempted to pry open a jewelry display case, causing about $484 in damage.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect trying to open the case, briefly walking away when approached by an employee, then returning before leaving the store without taking any items.

The subject exited through the grocery-side doors, walked toward Andy’s Frozen Custard and was picked up by a red Honda CR-V.

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Anyone with information regarding this case please contact Detective Gillam at [email protected] or 931.797.9050 or you can submit an anonymous tip here.

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