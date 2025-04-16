Police Department Honors 7-year-old Lifesaver

The Franklin Police Department recognized the heroic actions of a 7-year-old boy, who played a critical role in saving his aunt’s life during a medical emergency.

On Wednesday, Chief Deb Faulkner presented Jacob Peters with the department’s Citizen Commendation Certificate. The award is given to a citizen who assists the agency in an emergency that would otherwise cause imminent danger to others if the citizen would not have acted.

“What Jacob did was nothing short of heroic,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “In a moment of crisis, he stayed calm, acted quickly, and likely saved his aunt’s life. We are incredibly proud to honor him, and he is likely the youngest person to ever receive this award.”

On April 5, Jacob was spending time with his aunt at her home when she suffered a seizure and hit her head on the hardwood floor. Acting with remarkable courage and clarity beyond his years, Jacob grabbed her phone and dialed 9-1-1, informing a dispatcher that his family member needed help. First responders arrived quickly and found Jacob’s aunt disoriented and unable to recall the incident.

“Without Jacob’s swift actions, his beloved aunt could have gone a prolonged period without receiving medical care,” according to Faulkner.

Jacob credits Franklin first responders for teaching him what to do in an emergency.

“At school, we learned from a Franklin firefighter how to call 9-1-1 on a locked cell phone. I’m happy I was able to use what I learned at school to help my aunt, and she’s going to be okay.”

Jacob is a first grader at Liberty Elementary School. He lives in Franklin with his parents, Philip and Laura Beth Peters.

