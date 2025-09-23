Poke Sold at Costco Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Western United Fish Company, doing business as Annasea Foods Group, has issued a recall of 3,314.7 pounds of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled product, Costco Item Number 17193, was sold in clear plastic clamshell containers with a pack date of September 18, 2025, and a sell-by date of September 22, 2025. It was distributed in the deli section of Costco warehouse locations across 31 states, including Tennessee.

The recall was initiated after the company’s green onion supplier reported a positive Listeria test result. The green onions in question were used exclusively in the Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke produced on September 17, 2025.

While no illnesses have been reported, the FDA warns that Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women, where it may lead to serious pregnancy complications.

Customers who purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it and instead discard it immediately. Full refunds are available at Costco locations.

For questions or concerns, consumers can contact Annasea Foods Group at (425) 558-7809 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, or email [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aware of the recall.

