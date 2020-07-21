



Poke Bros. is opening soon at 430 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, in the former Sweet Charlie’s location. The restaurant has a “coming soon” sign.

Via Facebook, Poke Bros. Franklin shared it will open on Thursday, July 23 at 11 am. The hours of operation listed for the restaurant state daily 11 am – 9 pm.

Poke is a food trend likened to deconstructed sushi. Customers select their base, protein, and toppings. Poke originated in Hawaii as street food then made it’s way to California and across the country.

About Poke Bros. Fast-Casual Dining

Poke Bros. is known for a fast-casual dining experience, offering you a quick and nutritious meal. You can choose from their recommended Signature Bowls, or get creative with building your own. They offer a wide variety of fresh fish ranging from fresh cut salmon, tuna, steamed shrimp and even chicken or tofu! Start with a base of rice or salad mix, load up on our endless veggies topped with your desired protein, finishing off with our famous OG sauce. They currently have 34 locations.

Poke Bros. has another middle Tennessee location in Nashville at 2414 Elliston Place.

For the latest news on Poke Bros. Franklin’s location, visit their Facebook page.



