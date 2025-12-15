Play Playground Announces NYE Celebration

Play Playground, Nashville’s most playful social game experience and rooftop lounge located just off Broadway, announces its high-energy New Year’s Eve countdown on Wednesday, Dec. 31. The celebration offers guests access to large-scale games, unlimited challenges, a specialty open bar and rooftop views of downtown Nashville. The experience runs from 9 p.m. to midnight, with tickets starting at $149.

Bringing together the pulse of Nashville with Play Playground’s mission to connect guests through play, the celebration includes three hours of unlimited game play across the venue’s larger-than-life physical games and nostalgic challenges, while the heated, climate-controlled rooftop transforms into the night’s top entertainment spot with sweeping downtown skyline views. Guests can also enjoy a three-hour specialty open bar, all-night entertainment from DJs by Artek Presents, unlimited NYE photobooth access, snack stations and a midnight champagne toast. Each ticket also includes a take-home disco cup as a keepsake of the night.

“New Year’s Eve is all about celebrating with the people who make you feel alive, and there’s no better way to spark that energy than through play,” said Jennifer Worthington, CEO and co-founder, Play Social Inc. “Our larger-than-life games, rooftop views and high-energy DJ lineup create a space where guests can let go, laugh and connect as they welcome 2026. It’s the perfect setting for anyone looking to ring in the new year with a little friendly competition and connection.”

Play Playground Nashville is located just off Broadway at 128 N. 2nd Ave. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase the New Year’s Eve kickoff package. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

