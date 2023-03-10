Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville welcomes Zach Williams for a Live Broadcast

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville welcomes Zach Williams from Nashville’s WNSR Sports Radio (560 AM, 95.9 FM) to our Hendersonville location on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

With the Masters at Augusta weekend quickly approaching, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are focused on helping their customers play like the pros by recycling and upgrading their golf gear at either of their two stores. Both stores carry both new and gently used golf clubs, bags, travel golf club carriers, shoes, balls and more. Swing into either store and save 10%* on all gently used clubs during the month of March!

In recognition of the stores’ March golf focus and sale, during his live broadcast in Hendersonville on March 16, Zach will feature a give-a-way drawing for a Cleveland RTX Zipcore Sand Wedge (valued at $169.99). Make plans to stop by and say “Hi” to Zach Williams at Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville and listen for his predictions about the upcoming Master’s event.

Zach Williams will also be broadcasting live from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville on May 11 and July 6 and at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood on April 6 and June 1. Each month during the live broadcast at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville, Zach will feature a giveaway highlighting that month’s sports focus.

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Ste 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Ste 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

* Cannot be combined with any other offer, discount, coupon or 5 Stars promotion of points.

