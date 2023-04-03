Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood Welcomes Zach Williams for Live Broadcast

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville welcomes Zach Williams from Nashville’s WNSR Sports Radio (560 AM, 95.9 FM) to their Brentwood location on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

With the weather turning warmer, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are focused on helping their customers get outside and play like the pros by recycling and upgrading their disc golf gear at either of their two stores. Both stores carry both new and gently used disc golf discs, disc carry bags, target baskets, Discraft & Discmania hoodies, Discmania disc golf hats, Discmania water bottles, Hero disc golf starter sets and more. Swing into either store and save 10%* on all Disc Golf Carrying Bags during the month of April!

In recognition of their stores’ April disc golf focus and sale, during his live broadcast in Brentwood on April 6, Zach will feature a giveaway drawing for a Gift Card or an 18 Disc, Water Resistant, Dual Water, Discmania Fanatic 2 Backpack (backpack valued at $79.99)! Make plans to stop by and say “Hi” to Zach Williams at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and get his winner projections for the Music City Disc Golf Pro Tour Event scheduled April 7 – 9, 2023, in Nashville.

Zach Williams will also be broadcasting live from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood on June 1 and at Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville on May 11 and July 6. Each month during the live broadcast at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood or Hendersonville, Zach will feature a giveaway highlighting that month’s sports focus.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Ste 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Ste 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

* Cannot be combined with any other offer, discount, coupon or 5 Stars points or promotion.

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: