Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Announce a Hockey Partnership with CCM Hockey

All eyes are on hockey heading into the fall! The Nashville Predators have a new General Manager Barry Trotz and Head Coach Andrew Brunette leading the way into the future of Nashville Hockey with a recently restructured team. With these new relationships in place, it’s an exciting time to gear up to watch and play the chilliest sport available in the greater Nashville area.

The best hockey season starts with incredible equipment, and Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville have a new partnership of their own to connect Middle Tennessee players with high-quality hockey gear.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are pleased to announce a hockey partnership with CCM Hockey

It truly is the season of new partnerships in hockey: Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are part of a nationwide partnership enabling their customers to extend the life of their used hockey equipment and contribute to a more sustainable future with hockey brands that value recycling like CCM Hockey.

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment with a history of equipping some of the best professional hockey players. They supply superstars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, and Sidney Crosby. Additionally, CCM Hockey is the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

A More Sustainable Game

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are committed to making their communities more sustainable, which means finding partners who share their values and offer high-quality products. CCM Hockey and Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are dedicated to growing the game of hockey in Middle Tennessee with accessible purchasing opportunities for customers.

This new partnership supports Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville’s unwavering commitment to promoting sustainability in communities across Middle Tennessee by selling both New and recycled, gently used sports and fitness gear. Resale extends the life of hockey equipment and provides customers with the best gear at an affordable price. In this way, quality hockey gear gets new use, reducing waste, contributing to a more sustainable future, and making the sport more accessible to new players.

20% Off Used Hockey Skates August 14 – 31, 2023 at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Now buying hockey skates, sticks, helmets, pucks, goalie gear, protective pads, and MORE!

If you have hockey gear that you don’t use or no longer fits, stop into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville and give your gear a second chance to PLAY! You’ll make a positive impact on your wallet and the environment when you recycle your gear for cash or store credit that you can use to fund your next hockey purchase.

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best spots to purchase and recycle your high-quality sports gear, so you’re all set for any game you love to play!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

pias37075@gmail.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: