Plans Revealed for Redevelopment of Columbia Ave. Property

H.G. Hill Realty Company has begun the initial planning for the redevelopment of its Hill Center Franklin property located at 926 Columbia Ave. The redevelopment follows continued interest in the revitalization of the Columbia Ave. corridor with the new Police Department headquarters, Franklin Transit Authority, the new visitor center at the Carter House, which is under construction, and The Margin District, also under construction.

“We are pleased to be moving forward with the redevelopment of this important piece of property situated between the Carter House Historic site and Police Department headquarters, and just south of the City’s beloved downtown,” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company. “We are creating a vibrant destination that welcomes guests and residents alike to a walkable and thriving place to live, shop, dine, and play. The location not only serves as an extension of the downtown core, but we also believe it will help enhance exposure of neighboring Carter House and Lotz House for Civil War enthusiasts and other visitors to Franklin.”

The 5.7-acre property is located within the Columbia Avenue Overlay District, and adheres to the “Urban” frontage requirement along Columbia Ave., while also extending the walkable, activated commercial district which extends from the north. Due to the property’s unique characteristics, development plans require a variance for the placement of a 120-key, four-story hotel. The variance addresses several factors including the unique depth of the property, topographic challenges of sloping 22 feet from the southeast corner to the northwest corner, and four separate public street frontages – Columbia Ave., Plaza St., Fowlkes St. and Acton St.

“The proposed location of the hotel provides a buffer from the scale and functions of servicing the hotel and the adjacent residential development, while the relationship and walkability between the mixed-use building on Columbia and the hotel provides a visually pleasing urban walkway and connectivity throughout the site, and for access to the Columbia Ave. corridor, which has already begun its revitalization with The Margin District,” said Granbery.

In addition to the hotel, plans include a three-story mixed-use building along Columbia Pike with underground parking, and three-story townhome buildings with frontage addressing Plaza St. and Fowlkes St., and the interior of the site. These frontages facing the Carter House Historic site and the Franklin Police Department will be screened with landscaping. Moreover, the site’s design seeks to strike a balance between pedestrian traffic from Columbia Ave., and vehicular traffic which will use the interior surface parking lot accessed from the two side streets.

“We look forward to working with surrounding neighbors, residents, and the City of Franklin to deliver a quality development that meets Envision Franklin goals and incorporates into the fabric of the community,” said Granbery.

Plans to recognize the cultural and historic connection of the area will also be incorporated into final plans, which will be released in the coming weeks.

About H.G. Hill Realty Company, LLC

H.G. Hill Realty Company has been growing with Nashville since 1895. What started as a grocery store business has evolved into a privately held real estate portfolio of more than two million square feet. Ushering in a new era that began in 1999 with the sale of the grocery store operations to independent owners, the company’s mixed-use lifestyle centers may be found throughout Nashville and surrounding areas. Setting the standard for innovative design and development, the company’s flagship center, Hill Center Green Hills – and its development team – have received numerous awards and recognition for excellence in built environment/urban design, landscape design and sustainability practices. Recognition has been received by NAIOP Nashville, International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), Tennessee Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architecture (ASLA), Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Nashville District Council, Nashville Business Journal, Nashville Post, Metro Nashville Tree Advisory Committee, and more. For more information, visit hghill.com.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email