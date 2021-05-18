Plans for Franklin on the Fourth Celebration Underway

The Franklin Lions Club is moving forward with its annual Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to be canceled last year. The Franklin Lions, headed by president Betty Parker, wanted to avoid that fate this year.

“We have been working with the City of Franklin at every step, but the community really missed this event last year,” Parker said. “Honestly, the Lions Club members missed it too.”

The Lions are awaiting final approval from the City of Franklin. If approved, some changes will be implemented this year, including strategically located handwashing stations, more space between vendor tents to discourage crowding, and more space in front of the stage.

The annual celebration will occur around the downtown square in Franklin. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and live music starts at 12:00 p.m. and continues until 8:00 p.m. Afterwards, fireworks will be displayed at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Live music lineups are being finalized and will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The Franklin Lions Club has 40 current members and meets each Tuesday at noon at Connors Steak & Seafood. Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Franklin Lions Club, please contact Betty Parker at 615-476-1831 or franklinlionsclub.com.