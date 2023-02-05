Planning the Perfect Valentine’s Day Proposal

Valentine’s Day offers a fun celebration of the one you love. Some people are out purchasing chocolate and roses while others are shopping for engagement rings with hearts. If you’re hoping to pull off the perfect Valentine’s Day proposal, read on for tips and insights.

Valentine’s Day Proposal Tips

As you work to plan the perfect proposal on February 14, consider these tips for making it special for you and your sweetheart.

1. Make It Personal

Consider locations and items that have meaning to you and your sweetheart and think about your preferences as a couple. Would they want to be surrounded by friends and family as you get down on one knee or is a quiet, personal moment more important to them?

No matter how or where you choose to propose, adding personal details and elements will make the moment extra special for both of you. In the hustle and bustle of setting up the perfect backdrop and moment with your partner, don’t forget to think about what you’ll say and how you’ll tell them what they mean to you.

2. Select a Romantic Location

The location will set the mood for your engagement. And while you don’t have to go all out with purchasing tickets to the most romantic overlook or paying for the most expensive restaurant to propose, consider how you’ll set the stage for the big moment.

Perhaps you’ll propose at home because it has meaning for both of you or maybe you’ll head to your favorite park where you walked on a first date. The area doesn’t have to be glamorous, but it should have meaning to both of you and be somewhere you’ll be comfortable bearing your heart during your proposal.

3. Considering Engagement Rings with Hearts or with Other Romantic Meanings

The engagement ring you select should have meaning and match your partner’s style. And with a Valentine’s Day proposal, that might mean shopping for engagement rings with hearts, perhaps subtly woven in to speak to the special day she said yes. In other relationships, a simple band with a solitaire stone is what makes more sense.

You know your partner like no one else does, so pick something she’ll love. Just be sure to order it well in advance to ensure you have the ring in time for the perfect engagement.

4. Plan to Have a Friend Capture the Moment Discreetly

That moment when you get down on one knee and her whole face lights up is one you won’t want to forget. If you’re planning a private engagement, get a friend or even your waitstaff to snap a photo during the special moment. If you’ll be doing a more public engagement surrounded by family and friends, make sure everyone knows the one person in charge of photos. That way others aren’t crowding the scene trying to get the perfect shot and pointing their smartphone in the way of your designated photographer.

5. Don’t Fear the Cliché

Some people avoid Valentine’s Day for a proposal because it just seems too cliché and they feel like it’s too challenging to surprise their partner on the holiday. Don’t let those factors deter you from the perfect February 14 engagement.

Only about four percent of couples get engaged on Valentine’s Day, so it might not be as cliché as you think. Lean into the beauty of the day filled with flowers and love. That’s not to say you have to decorate heavily with hearts, but you can incorporate reds, pinks and florals to let them speak to the season of love.

6. Decorate with Flowers

One reason why flowers are such a welcomed part of Valentine’s Day is that the holiday takes place at a dreary time of year. Most plants and flowers are dormant outside, which makes the warmth and beauty of floral arrangements even more inviting.

Incorporate flowers in your decorations to make the day even more fun and inviting during the cold, dreary month of February.

7. Enjoy the Moment

Don’t get so caught up in making the day perfect that you forget to truly enjoy it. Today is your engagement day too, so stop throughout the day to take in the little things and make lasting memories.

With preparation and nerves, it can be easy to just anticipate when it will all be over. But try not to wish it away too quickly. The most important thing you’ll want to remember is the look on your partner’s face when you get down on one knee and how you feel as you profess your love and dedication.

