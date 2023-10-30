Planned Strike in Spring Hill Ended After UAW Reaches Deal

General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a planned strike in Spring Hill.

The details of the tentative agreement have not been released at this time.

On Saturday, United Auto Workers (UAW) local 1853 workers at the GM assembly plant in Spring Hill began walking off the job.

UAW local 1853 president, John Rutherford, said the strike was planned to get a justifiable contract that includes better wages and benefits for GM workers in Spring Hill.

Rutherford gave an update on Monday regarding the strike, stating members were ready to strike as long as they had to.

The Spring Hill complex is General Motors’s largest North American facility, employing nearly 4,000 workers. The facility has produced nearly 4.5 million vehicles since 1996.