Planet Fitness to Open New Location in Brentwood

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

A new Planet Fitness will open in the Cool Springs area of Brentwood.

The fitness company shared on social media,” A new Planet Fitness is coming soon to Brentwood(Cool Springs).”

On the Planet Fitness website, the address for the new location is 1630 Galleria Boulevard, Brentwood. This is the former Party City spot that closed after the party supply company announced it would shutter all stores in December 2024.

At this time, we don’t know when the new location will open. According to social media, they are offering a pre-opening promotion where you can join before they open for $1 down. The offer ends on December 11th. Find more information here. 

