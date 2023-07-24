Planet Fitness Franklin to Hosts Meet & Greet with University of Alabama Softball Athlete Jenna Johnson

Planet Fitness Franklin will host a special meet and greet with University of Alabama Softball Athlete Jenna Johnson, Monday, July 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The community is invited to pose for pictures and get autographs from Johnson, and also enjoy free workouts and light refreshments.

Johnson was chosen three times for SportsCenter Top 10 Plays, and selected Second Team All-SEC (2023) and SEC All-Tournament Team (2023). The event is a homecoming for her: a two-time Tennesseean Sports Awards finalist who holds multiple single-season records at Page High School. When she is in town, she works out at Planet Fitness Franklin!

During the event, Planet Fitness Classic Card members also will have complimentary PF Black Card® membership amenities. Those who are new to Planet Fitness can sign up anytime through July 31 for a PF Black Card®

membership for $1 down + 1 month free, with no commitment and have access to:

the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge,

access to all 2,400+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states,

access to the PF Black Card® Spa area with HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning and RelaxSpace Wellness Pod, where Black Card® members can relax, reset and focus on their mental health for up to 15 minutes, and more!

“We look forward to hosting this event with local sports standout, Jenna Johnson,” said Ryan Binner, general manager of Planet Fitness Franklin. “We encourage members and nonmembers alike to come out on July 31 to meet Jenna and experience our Judgement Free Zone®.”

Open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Planet Fitness Franklin features state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, and more in a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

Memberships, starting at $10/month for the Classic membership, include free fitness classes led by a certified fitness trainer through the pe@pf® program. The PF Black Card® membership is $24.99/month.

For more information about the event or Planet Fitness Franklin, visit www.planetfitness.com/gyms/franklin- tn or call (615) 647-4047.