Plane Carrying Leaders From Local Church Crashes, All Presumed Deceased

Smyrna, TN—At 10:53 a.m. Saturday morning, a 1982 CESSNA 501 departed Smyrna Airport heading toward Palm Beach International. Shortly after take-off, the small jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake.

All indications are that a total of seven people were on board. Family members of all persons believed to be on the flight have now been notified. With the families’ permission, officials are releasing the names: William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah all of Brentwood, Tennessee. All are presumed deceased.

Many of those aboard the plane were leaders at Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, including Gwen Shamblin Lara, the founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church and Christian diet program the Weight Down Workshop, according to multiple news reports.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville and Lascassas Volunteer Fire Departments, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Smyrna Airport Authority Public Safety, Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management and Stormpoint Disaster Support responded to the scene initially and have since been joined by representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be the lead investigating agency and will have representatives on site Sunday.

Crews will continue operations through the night.

More information will be released as it becomes available.