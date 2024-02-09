Plan The Perfect Date Night at Warren Bradley’s Favorite Restaurants in the Nashville Area!

Are you looking to infuse some romance into your life? Whether you’re a local looking to spice up your date night routine or plan an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience, Nashville offers many options for a memorable night out!

Middle Tennessee is full of enchanting and romantic spots to ensure your next date night is nothing short of magical. From elegant dining venues to cozy bites to eat, Nashville and its surrounding towns have an unbelievable range of delicious restaurants.

Explore some of the favorite spots the Warren Bradley Partners team loves to visit. You might find the perfect place to spend date night with your special someone!

Exquisite Fine Dining: Drusie and Darr

One of the most elegant restaurants in the heart of downtown, the Warrens recommend Drusie and Darr for a romantic dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or a special occasion.

Located in the historic Hermitage Hotel on 6th Avenue, Drusie and Darr was renovated with a new look in 2022 under the spectacular guidance of legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and designer Thomas Juul-Hansen. With a quietly stunning ambiance and a seasonal menu of inspired offerings, Drusie and Darr is an exceptional suggestion for the perfect date night. Choose this restaurant for delicious upscale pizzas, unique plant-based offerings, and a range of impeccably prepared proteins.

Classic Cuisine: Halls Chophouse

With soaring windows for wonderful people-watching and a menu of traditional steakhouse fare, Halls Chophouse is a family favorite of the Warrens and Bradleys for a date night before an evening in downtown Nashville.

Halls Chophouse is part of a family-owned hospitality group with a long history of beautifully run businesses across the country. The original Halls Chophouse was opened in Charleston in 2009 by the Hall family and quickly became successful for its superior steaks, delectable shareable sides, and extensive wine list. The local Halls Chophouse restaurant is ideal for a date night for a couple who loves indulging in quality steak dinners and perfect wine pairings.

Seafood Extravaganza: Bestia Mare

For a culinary feast further south, the Warrens adore Bestia Mare for its over-the-top seafood menus inspired by coastal Italy. With a fresh, more relaxed feel in the restaurant, Bestia Mare is a beautiful spot for a cute, casual date night. They’re known for their excellent cocktail program and sustainably sourced seafood menu.

Located in historic downtown Franklin, you can experience casual fine dining with extravagant options like oysters from the raw bar, artisan pastas, and fresh fish options with tantalizing sauces. Bestia Mare is an ideal date night for couples who love exploring new flavors!

Date Night Italiano: Culaccino

From the same restauranteur as Bestia Mare, Culaccino is the spot for authentic Italian cuisine in Franklin. Executive chef and owner Frank Pullara brought two decades of hospitality experience from Naples, Florida, to a new home in Franklin dedicated to showcasing delectable Italian recipes.

As a date night, Culaccino is the perfect restaurant to order shareable items like wood-fired pizzas, abundant housemade pastas, and indulgent, traditional desserts. Choose Culaccino as the start to a date night in downtown Franklin: visit the Franklin Theatre, have drinks at The Harpeth Franklin Downtown, and stroll the fantastic retail options down Main Street.

