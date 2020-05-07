Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. If you are looking for a way to treat Mom with a meal at home, here are some eateries offering special Mother’s Day to go meal options.
1The Rutledge
105 International Drive, Franklin
615-472-1640
The Rutledge has a special Mother’s Day brunch to celebrate all moms this Sunday! The Mother’s Day brunch is available for take-out and dine-in. Brunch items include french toast, salmon benedict with options of filet mignon, rotisserie chicken and sushi.
2Martin’s Bar-B-Que
7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-1856
2076 Wall Street, Spring Hill
931-486-8320
Martin’s is offering a special Mother’s Day menu available for takeout. The family meal pack includes pork loin, mashed potatoes, pea salad, corn pudding, mac & cheese, rolls and fudge pie. Call to place your order online here.
3Fresh Market
235 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
(615) 373-9402
The Fresh Market is offering a Mother’s Day brunch and dinner option, so mom can have an entire day off from cooking without leaving home. The meals can be conveniently ordered online for pick-up in store.
The brunch includes items like quiche, applewood smoked bacon and muffins. The dinner option includes filet mignon or sea bass, whipped potatoes, and chocolate dipped strawberries.
Online ordering available through May 7. Meals can be picked up in-store on May 8, 9 or 10th.