3 Fresh Market

235 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

(615) 373-9402

The Fresh Market is offering a Mother’s Day brunch and dinner option, so mom can have an entire day off from cooking without leaving home. The meals can be conveniently ordered online for pick-up in store.

The brunch includes items like quiche, applewood smoked bacon and muffins. The dinner option includes filet mignon or sea bass, whipped potatoes, and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Online ordering available through May 7. Meals can be picked up in-store on May 8, 9 or 10th.