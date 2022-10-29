Places to Grab a Sweet Treat in Downtown Franklin After PumpkinFest

It’s a family event not to miss that gives you all the fall feels and more.
On Saturday, October 29th, the PumpkinFest festival will take place in downtown Franklin from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most popular fall events in Franklin.
After the fun at the festival, we found some places that offer a sweet treat to take home.
1Kilwin’s
405 Main Street, Franklin
Window shopping goes to another level as you peer inside and see Kilwin’s making fudge. Step inside for a selection of chocolates and ice cream, and check out those caramel apples.
2Sweethaven
214 E Main Street, Franklin
This ice cream shop recently opened in the former Baskin Robbins location. Find a selection of rotating ice creams, including seasonal pumpkin spice and bourbon pecan pie. They also serve shakes and frozen yogurt. But if you are missing the happiest place on earth’s Dole Whip, they also have one.
3Triple Crown
118 4th Avenue North, Franklin
It’s like walking into sweet heaven at Triple Crown. From cakes, cupcakes, pies, and cookies, there’s something to be found here to take home. They now serve mini pumpkin loaves and pumpkin scones for pumpkin lovers.
4Merridee’s Breadbasket
110 4th Avenue South, Franklin
The smell wafting from Merridee’s brings you in the door but it’s the pastries that keep you there. Baked daily, you will find scones, muffins, cookies, and brownies. In addition, you can find a selection of pies and cakes that will remind you of the ones your grandma used to make.
5Frothy Monkey
125 5th Avenue South, Franklin
If you need a caffeine boost, this local coffee shop has you covered. While you are there, try one of their muffins or cookies.