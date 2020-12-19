20+ Places to Grab a Holiday Gift Card

By
Andrea Hinds
-
gift box

Still on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift? Check out these suggestions for places to buy a gift card.

Experience Gifts

1Flour Power

330 Franklin Rd Suite 110A
Brentwood, TN 37027
(In the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)

This is the perfect gift for anyone (child or adult) on your list who likes to cook or bake. Flour Power opened this past summer and is a cooking studio, offering kids summer camp, birthday parties, cooking classes, adult sip and stir classes and much more! You can purchase a gift card in any amount.

Purchase gift cards online here.

2Nashville Zoo

3777 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211

Gift certificates are the easiest way to share the Zoo with those you love.

  • Membership gift certificates do not expire.
  • No information about the recipient is needed – just your billing information and email!
  • Certificates are sent to the purchaser instantly via email.
  • The recipient will activate their membership by presenting the gift certificate to the Membership Sales Building upon their first visit.
  • New or lapsed memberships begin the day the certificate is redeemed. A certificate applied to an existing membership will extend that membership by one year (extension is not automatically applied, the certificate must be redeemed).

Add on an Unlimited Ride Pass voucher to your gift during the purchase process for an additional $59! The pass covers everyone on the membership.

Purchase gift cards online here.

3Mint Julep Tours

Mint Julep Tours is a family-owned business that isn’t your typical tour of Music City. Rather than a tractor or bus with flashing lights and blaring music for Bachelorette parties that we often see (and hear) driving down Broadway and beyond, Mint Julep Tours offer a much more sophisticated, all-encompassing look at the true culture of the city perfect for both tourists and Nashville residents alike.

Tours include Barbecue, Beer and Bourbon Foodie Adventure, Sweet Start: Nashville Mural Tour and Jack Daniel’s Distillery Tour with Lunch at Miss Mary Bobo’s.

Learn more here.

For the person on your list who loves to work out

4Fleet Feet

330 Franklin Road, Suite 262 B
Brentwood, TN, 37027
(In the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)

From athleisure wear, cold-weather gear and finding the perfect fit for running shoes, this place has it all.

Learn more here.

5Lululemon Athletica

1556 McEwen Drive, #118
Franklin, TN, 37067

At Lululemon, you will find stylish athletic wear for running, practicing yoga and more.

Purchase gifts cards online here.

6Pure Barre

330 Franklin Road, Suite 137A
Brentwood, TN, 37027
(Brentwood Place Shopping Center)

If you’re looking to try a new workout for the new year, this trending workout will help you meet your new year goals.

Learn more here.

7Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood offers quality new and used sports and fitness equipment to fit every budget. Whether you’re looking for fitness gear like dumbbells or kettle balls or need sports equipment like tennis rackets or lacrosse gear, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood can help.

Click here to learn more.

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
Brentwood, TN 37027

8Williamson County Parks & Rec

With a variety of facilities, amenities and program options; they make the perfect gift for any art, fitness or sport enthusiast.

Gift cards can be purchased in any denomination from $10 to $500.00 and can be used towards the purchase of any department pass, court rental or program activity fee. And with no expiration date; they are the gift your loved ones can use year-round!

Gift cards can be purchased online or in any local recreation center and can be used in all WCPR recreation facilities in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill.

For the Cook:

9Le Creuset

330 Franklin Road, Suite 266-B
Brentwood, TN, 37027
(Brentwood Place Shopping Center)

Luxury cookware that will last a lifetime is what you will find at Le Creuset in Brentwood.

Learn more here.

10Savory Spice

324 Main Street
Franklin, TN, 37064

The key to a good recipe is in the spices, Savory Spice has all of those hard to find spices and the ones that you use in everyday cooking.

Learn more here.

11Olivia Olive Oil

118 East Main Street
Franklin, TN, 37064

Olivia Olive Oil offers extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegars and flavored olive oils and vinegars, all from award-winning groves and artisan makers.

Learn more here.

For the person who does everything and never takes a break:

12A Moments Peace

9050 Carothers Pkwy
Franklin, TN, 37067

From manicures, pedicures, and massage, you can spend an hour or a day here to take a break from everyday life. Spa packages and Med Spa services are great gifts and they have a gift concierge to help you find the best options.

Purchase a gift card online.

13The Recovery Lounge

320 Liberty Pike, Suite 125
Franklin, TN, 37064

While you work to maintain a healthy fitness plan, The Recovery Lounge provides the place to go to reduce soreness, remove toxins, and help healing from injury when you have overdone. Or just keep muscles and joints in top shape to decrease the chance of injury. They offer a 30-minute assessment to help you make a healing maintenance plan tied to your workout.

They have guest certificates for $25, $50, $75, and $100. Give the gift of a whole-body cytotherapy session. Cytotherapy plunges your body into temperatures between fifty and two hundred and twenty-five degrees below zero for three minutes. This treatment reduces joint and muscle pain.

Learn more here.

For the Coffee Drinker

14Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S
Franklin, TN, 37064

Frothy Monkey offers a chef-driven menu with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner offerings, plus a kids menu. Their expanded beverage offerings include coffeehouse standards as well as craft beer, wine + cocktails.

Purchase a physical card here or an egift card here.

15Legacy Coffee Co.

2547 Nashville Hwy Suite A
Columbia, TN 38401

Legacy Coffee Co is a micro, artisan coffee shop and roastery. We specialize in gourmet Espresso drinks and air roasted coffee! We also offer locally made goodies!

Purchase gift cards online here.

16Just Love Coffee

7010 Executive Center Dr, Ste A 106
Brentwood, TN, 37027

4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F
Franklin, TN 37067

4816 Main St
Spring Hill, TN 37174

Just Love Coffee has hand crafted coffees plus a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.

Purchase gift cards online.

17Curio Brewing Co.

216 Noah Dr Suite 140
Franklin, TN 37064

Curio Brewing Co offers day to night drink offerings from cold brew to beer. They offer a wide variety of cold brews, local beer and Curio created ales, as well as, food items such as muffins, oatmeal and cookies.

Learn more here.

18Honest Coffee Roasters

230 Franklin Rd #11a
Franklin, TN 37064

Honest Coffee is a premium coffee roasting company that roasts, brews, and sells coffee beans in-store. Their coffee is ethically sourced, meticulously roasted, & expertly brewed.

Learn more here.

For the Book Lover

19Landmark Booksellers

114 E Main St
Franklin, TN, 37064

Landmark Booksellers has over 60,000 new and hard to find rare books including over 1500 signed first editions. Maps, prints, post cards and ephemera.

Learn more here.

20Bound Booksellers

158 Front Street, Suite 106, Franklin (in Westhaven)

Bound Booksellers is an independent bookstore in Franklin. Its mission is to provide the community a small, locally-owned “artisan” selection of books and gifts in an atmosphere that is warm and inviting.

Learn more here.

21Ghostlight Books

5323 Main Street, Suite C
Spring Hill, TN, 37174

Ghostlight Books offers new & used books, homeschool curriculum, media & gifts.

Ghostlight Books has a history dating back to 2017 when they began selling books to benefit Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts. Volunteers would gather books to sell online to help fund productions and provide arts education in the Spring Hill community, it states on their website.

During COVID, all live productions have stopped for now but Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts have decided to expand the bookselling operation to establish an in-person location so they can continue to support local families.

Purchase gift cards online here.

For the Animal Enthusiast

22Three Dog Bakery

1982 Providence Pkwy Ste 102
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Three Dog Bakery is the only local dog bakery for fresh-baked, all-natural pastries and birthday cakes! They are a locally-owned dog supply with healthy foods & treats made in the USA, homeopathic remedies, apparel, toys, & accessories to enjoy life with your dog!

Learn more here.

23Franklin Horse Supply

1561 Columbia Ave
Franklin, TN, 37064

Franklin Horse Supply is the place to go for the horse lover on your list. They carry a full line of English and Western tack, clothing and accessories, as well as your favorite horse care products, plus home decor items, children’s toys and more!

Learn more here.

