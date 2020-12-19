20+ Places to Grab a Holiday Gift Card

Still on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift? Check out these suggestions for places to buy a gift card.
Experience Gifts
1Flour Power
330 Franklin Rd Suite 110A
Brentwood, TN 37027
(In the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
This is the perfect gift for anyone (child or adult) on your list who likes to cook or bake. Flour Power opened this past summer and is a cooking studio, offering kids summer camp, birthday parties, cooking classes, adult sip and stir classes and much more! You can purchase a gift card in any amount.
2Nashville Zoo
3777 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Gift certificates are the easiest way to share the Zoo with those you love.
- Membership gift certificates do not expire.
- No information about the recipient is needed – just your billing information and email!
- Certificates are sent to the purchaser instantly via email.
- The recipient will activate their membership by presenting the gift certificate to the Membership Sales Building upon their first visit.
- New or lapsed memberships begin the day the certificate is redeemed. A certificate applied to an existing membership will extend that membership by one year (extension is not automatically applied, the certificate must be redeemed).
Add on an Unlimited Ride Pass voucher to your gift during the purchase process for an additional $59! The pass covers everyone on the membership.
3Mint Julep Tours
Mint Julep Tours is a family-owned business that isn’t your typical tour of Music City. Rather than a tractor or bus with flashing lights and blaring music for Bachelorette parties that we often see (and hear) driving down Broadway and beyond, Mint Julep Tours offer a much more sophisticated, all-encompassing look at the true culture of the city perfect for both tourists and Nashville residents alike.
Tours include Barbecue, Beer and Bourbon Foodie Adventure, Sweet Start: Nashville Mural Tour and Jack Daniel’s Distillery Tour with Lunch at Miss Mary Bobo’s.
For the person on your list who loves to work out
4Fleet Feet
330 Franklin Road, Suite 262 B
Brentwood, TN, 37027
(In the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
From athleisure wear, cold-weather gear and finding the perfect fit for running shoes, this place has it all.
5Lululemon Athletica
1556 McEwen Drive, #118
Franklin, TN, 37067
At Lululemon, you will find stylish athletic wear for running, practicing yoga and more.
6Pure Barre
330 Franklin Road, Suite 137A
Brentwood, TN, 37027
(Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
If you’re looking to try a new workout for the new year, this trending workout will help you meet your new year goals.
7Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood offers quality new and used sports and fitness equipment to fit every budget. Whether you’re looking for fitness gear like dumbbells or kettle balls or need sports equipment like tennis rackets or lacrosse gear, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood can help.
1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
Brentwood, TN 37027
8Williamson County Parks & Rec
With a variety of facilities, amenities and program options; they make the perfect gift for any art, fitness or sport enthusiast.
Gift cards can be purchased in any denomination from $10 to $500.00 and can be used towards the purchase of any department pass, court rental or program activity fee. And with no expiration date; they are the gift your loved ones can use year-round!
Gift cards can be purchased online or in any local recreation center and can be used in all WCPR recreation facilities in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill.
For the Cook:
9Le Creuset
330 Franklin Road, Suite 266-B
Brentwood, TN, 37027
(Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
Luxury cookware that will last a lifetime is what you will find at Le Creuset in Brentwood.
10Savory Spice
324 Main Street
Franklin, TN, 37064
The key to a good recipe is in the spices, Savory Spice has all of those hard to find spices and the ones that you use in everyday cooking.
11Olivia Olive Oil
118 East Main Street
Franklin, TN, 37064
Olivia Olive Oil offers extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegars and flavored olive oils and vinegars, all from award-winning groves and artisan makers.
For the person who does everything and never takes a break:
12A Moments Peace
9050 Carothers Pkwy
Franklin, TN, 37067
From manicures, pedicures, and massage, you can spend an hour or a day here to take a break from everyday life. Spa packages and Med Spa services are great gifts and they have a gift concierge to help you find the best options.
13The Recovery Lounge
320 Liberty Pike, Suite 125
Franklin, TN, 37064
While you work to maintain a healthy fitness plan, The Recovery Lounge provides the place to go to reduce soreness, remove toxins, and help healing from injury when you have overdone. Or just keep muscles and joints in top shape to decrease the chance of injury. They offer a 30-minute assessment to help you make a healing maintenance plan tied to your workout.
They have guest certificates for $25, $50, $75, and $100. Give the gift of a whole-body cytotherapy session. Cytotherapy plunges your body into temperatures between fifty and two hundred and twenty-five degrees below zero for three minutes. This treatment reduces joint and muscle pain.
For the Coffee Drinker
14Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S
Franklin, TN, 37064
Frothy Monkey offers a chef-driven menu with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner offerings, plus a kids menu. Their expanded beverage offerings include coffeehouse standards as well as craft beer, wine + cocktails.
15Legacy Coffee Co.
2547 Nashville Hwy Suite A
Columbia, TN 38401
Legacy Coffee Co is a micro, artisan coffee shop and roastery. We specialize in gourmet Espresso drinks and air roasted coffee! We also offer locally made goodies!
16Just Love Coffee
7010 Executive Center Dr, Ste A 106
Brentwood, TN, 37027
4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F
Franklin, TN 37067
4816 Main St
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Just Love Coffee has hand crafted coffees plus a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.
17Curio Brewing Co.
216 Noah Dr Suite 140
Franklin, TN 37064
Curio Brewing Co offers day to night drink offerings from cold brew to beer. They offer a wide variety of cold brews, local beer and Curio created ales, as well as, food items such as muffins, oatmeal and cookies.
18Honest Coffee Roasters
230 Franklin Rd #11a
Franklin, TN 37064
Honest Coffee is a premium coffee roasting company that roasts, brews, and sells coffee beans in-store. Their coffee is ethically sourced, meticulously roasted, & expertly brewed.
For the Book Lover
19Landmark Booksellers
114 E Main St
Franklin, TN, 37064
Landmark Booksellers has over 60,000 new and hard to find rare books including over 1500 signed first editions. Maps, prints, post cards and ephemera.
20Bound Booksellers
158 Front Street, Suite 106, Franklin (in Westhaven)
Bound Booksellers is an independent bookstore in Franklin. Its mission is to provide the community a small, locally-owned “artisan” selection of books and gifts in an atmosphere that is warm and inviting.
21Ghostlight Books
5323 Main Street, Suite C
Spring Hill, TN, 37174
Ghostlight Books offers new & used books, homeschool curriculum, media & gifts.
Ghostlight Books has a history dating back to 2017 when they began selling books to benefit Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts. Volunteers would gather books to sell online to help fund productions and provide arts education in the Spring Hill community, it states on their website.
During COVID, all live productions have stopped for now but Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts have decided to expand the bookselling operation to establish an in-person location so they can continue to support local families.
Purchase gift cards online here.
For the Animal Enthusiast
22Three Dog Bakery
1982 Providence Pkwy Ste 102
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Three Dog Bakery is the only local dog bakery for fresh-baked, all-natural pastries and birthday cakes! They are a locally-owned dog supply with healthy foods & treats made in the USA, homeopathic remedies, apparel, toys, & accessories to enjoy life with your dog!
23Franklin Horse Supply
1561 Columbia Ave
Franklin, TN, 37064
Franklin Horse Supply is the place to go for the horse lover on your list. They carry a full line of English and Western tack, clothing and accessories, as well as your favorite horse care products, plus home decor items, children’s toys and more!