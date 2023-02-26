Places to Eat Close to Ryman Auditorium

Headed to a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here are a few places to grab a bite to eat.
Ryman Auditorium is located at 116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219.
1Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway, Nashville
Find quick bites at Assembly food hall. With over 30 eateries, you can find Thai Esane, The Pharmacy, Velvet Taco, Whisk Crepes Cafe, and more.
2Sixty Vines
5055 Broadway, Nashville
Just a two minute walk from Ryman Auditorium, the rooftop here gives an incredible view of the mother church. Find a selection of pizzas, salads, and appetizers here with an array of global wines.
3Merchants
401 Broadway, Nashville
It’s one of the longest-operating restaurants in Nashville. On the first floor is the bistro offering salads, burgers, and sandwiches around $20. For a steak dinner, the second floor of the restaurant offers a waygu steak. They also offer salmon, chicken and short ribs with ala carte sides.
4Ole Red
300 Broadway, Nashville
Looking for a casual meal? Ole Red has the popular red neck nachos, comprised of Tortilla Chips, Taco Meat, White Queso Sauce, Corn Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Black Olives, and Avocado Cream. They also offer a burger, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches. Check out the rooftop for a view of Broadway before heading to your show.
5Gray & Dudley
221 2nd Avenue N, Nashville
Gray & Dudley is located at the 21C Hotel. Find the entrance to the restaurant in the alley. On the menu find shrimp and grits, roasted half chicken, G&D burger, and more. Be sure to start your meal with the fried green tomatoes.