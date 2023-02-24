Looking to grab a bite before a show? Here are a few places to eat close to Municipal Auditorium. So close, you can park your car, walk and grab a quick bite.
1Jeff Ruby’s
300 4th Avenue, North
Known as a steakhouse, you can grab a great steak dinner, but its the sushi that will keep you coming back. There’s a nod to Music City with the Dolly Roll, a spicy tuna, hamachi, panko fried asparagus, cucumber, sriracha pickled carrots, shaved serrano, with citrus honey glaze.
Find the full menu here.
2Black Rabbit
218 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
This tapa style restaurant has lots of shareable plates for a easy dinner. Start with a rabbit roll comprised of rabbit and pork, topped with swiss cheese on a hawaiian roll.
Find the full menu here.
3Puckett’s Grocery Downtown
500 Church Street, Nashville
One of the few meat and threes left, you can select from an option of a rotating meat and sides menu. They also have a selection of burgers, and sandwiches. Try the Music City hot chicken or the Chicken salad sandwich.
Find the full menu here.
4Countrypolitan
The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen serves elevated Southern fare and specialty drinks perfect for a down-home dinner. Try the pot roast or the southern fried chicken, both served with whipped potatoes.
Find the full menu here.
5Daddy’s Dog
201 Printers Alley, Nashville
It’s a walk-up window in Printers Alley. These are no regular hot dogs, find your basic hot dog to a the mac daddy- one that is topped with mac and cheese. There is even one called Georgia topped with cream cheese and peaches. Don’t forget your side of tater tots or try the loaded tots with sour cream, chili, onion, and cheese.
Find the full menu here.