Places to Eat Close to Ascend Amphitheater

There are several places close to Ascend Amphitheater to grab a bite before the show.
1Hampton Social
201 1st Avenue South, Nashville
You can find lots of dishes that are meant to be shared. Try the lobster roll, tacos, or a pizza. They are also known for their smash burgers.
2The Rutledge
151 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Locally owned, The Rutledge opened its second location adjacent to the Four Seasons. Find a selection of sushi, pizzas and roasted prime rib along with shrimp pasta.
3Acme Feed & Seed
101 Broadway, Nashville
Acme Feed & Seed offers casual dining with a selection of fried chicken, redneck lo mein, acme burger made with beef from Beer Creek farm, along with southern pot roast served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
4The Diner
200 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
The menu here is not expansive, find a selection of salads, sandwiches featuring a burger and cheesesteak sandwich along with entrees of hot chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and chicken parmesan.
5Liberty Common
207 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Start your meal with fried pickles then try one of the salads like the grilled napa cabbage salad. End with a burger, there’s also a vegetarian black bean burger or a chicken sandwich you can order grilled, fried, or Nashville hot.