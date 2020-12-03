12 Places to Buy Unique Holiday Gifts

Looking for a one-of-a-kind gift? Check out these places where you can find unique gifts for anyone on your list.
Did we miss your favorite shop to find unique gifts? Let us know at [email protected]
1Yarrow Acres
424 Main Street
Franklin, TN
Phone: 615-591-7090
Website: https://yarrowacres.square.site/
Hours: Monday through Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sunday 12:00pm – 5:00pm
This was the first gardener’s gift store in Franklin. Originally opened in 1988 in Michigan, this store has everything for the gardener, both houseplant type and full blown outside horticulturist. Plants, pots, books, candles, clothing, and seeds can be found here. Something perfect for anyone who likes plants is a terrarium and a book all about its care and maintenance.
If a terrarium is out, there are plaid shirts, plant foods, watering cans, plant stands, and misters.
2Fireflies Boutique
5323 Main St
Spring Hill, TN
Fireflies is moving their shop online, shop here. In-store shopping available through Dec 5.
Phone: 931-674-2042
Website:
Hours: Monday through Saturday 10am – 5pm
Closed Sunday
For the person who has everything, Fireflies Boutique is a great place to shop. They offer a hand picked collection of unique, stylish and creative boutiques all under one roof. Right now, they have some adorable tea towels, hand made ornaments and great stocking stuffer ideas. Fireflies is moving their shop online, shop here.
3Made in Tennessee
230 Franklin Road, Suite 11X (in The Factory at Franklin)
Franklin, TN
Phone: 615-628-7134
Website: https://shopmadeintn.com/
Hours: Monday through Friday 10:00am – 6:00pm
Saturday 9:00am – 6:00pm
Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm
This is the perfect place to pick up items for out of town friends and families. Or they can make up a gift basket made up of items made by Tennessee artisans. They have everything from candles and mugs, to chocolate and drink mixers. Located in The Factory in Franklin, and online, they can send a bit of the state anywhere.
For the foodie, they have Nashville Hot Chicken Seasoning Blend and Loveless Café Hotcake and Waffle Mix. Send those who love sweets chocolate covered marshmallows and hot chocolate on a stick from Bang Bang Candy Company. Then there is Thistle Farms lip balm and handmade I Walk the Lime soap for special ladies on your list.
4Gallery 202
202 2nd Avenue South
Franklin, TN
Phone: 615-472-1132
Website: https://gallery202art.com/
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am – 5:00pm
Located in historic Clouston Hall, Gallery 202 is perfectly situated in a home once owned from 1962 until 2001 by Bunn Gray, a local artist collected by Elizabeth Taylor and Neil Simon. It was initially built as an “in town” house for parties and political events by Edward G. Clouston in 1921.
They have paintings for the collector and one of a kind antiques for the home. There is David Pic’kell’s Saggar fired pottery, Ann Rob’s jewelry designed around outstanding stones, and Theresa Dyer sculptures.
5A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa
9050 Carothers Pkwy
Franklin, TN
Phone: (615) 224-0770
Website: amomentspeace.com
Hours: Monday through Saturday 8am – 7pm
Sunday 12pm – 5pm
While A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa offers health and beauty services like massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and hair care, they also have a great boutique, where you can find unique holiday items. Right now, you can find Thymes’ Frasier Fir collection of candles, which will fill your home with a crisp, just-cut forest fragrance that is a staple for any holiday celebration. Or check out the Warmies Slippers – they are fully microwavable and gently scented with real French lavender for the ultimate comfort and relaxation and Barefoot Dreams Robes. You can also find animal print winter accessories and decorative Christmas pillows.
6Hot Pink
231 Franklin Road
Brentwood, TN
Phone: 615-376-5552
Website: https://hotpinkgifts.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm
Sunday 12:00pm – 5:00pm
Locally owned small business that carries gifts, home décor, clothing, items for children and much more. They offer old-fashioned, yet socially distanced, customer service, including wrapping all your gifts for you.
Looking for a perfect kid’s gift, Jellycats makes great stuffed animals. They have many non-traditional ones, like fuzzy sloths, bashful hedgehogs, and don’t forget Cory Roy Flamingo.
7Landmark Booksellers
114 East Main Street
Franklin. TN
Phone: 615-791-6400
Website: https://www.landmarkbooksellers.com/
Hours: Monday through Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm
Opened in 2005, Landmark Booksellers owners Joel and Carol Tomlinson are committed to the love of books – old and new — and history. Located in downtown Franklin in an old factory store, they began with 35,000 books in all genres and for all ages. They also have a collection of signed first editions, and hard to find classics. Prices range from $10 to $10,000.
8Papa C Pies
99 Seaboard Ln #100
Brentwood, TN
Phone: (615) 414-3435
Website: www.papacpies.com
Hours: Monday through Thursday 10am – 6:30pm
Friday 10am – 4pm
Saturday 10am – 5pm
Closed Sunday
There’s nothing better than a homemade pie. Papa C Pies Bakery offers their generational family recipes for sweet and savory pies, cinnamon rolls and more. All their pies are made from scratch and without artificial preservatives. With any good pie, it starts with the foundation – a light and flaky crust. Papa C Pies mixes and makes all their crusts by hand.
A few of the pie flavors they offer are Ghirardelli® Chocolate Pie (with and without pecans), The Ghirardelli® Chocolate Fudge Pie, Chess Pie, Southern Pecan Pie (made with GA Roasted pecans) and Steeplechase Derby Pie (a pie made with roasted pecans, Ghirardelli chocolate chips, and bourbon). Visit their website for more.
These pies make great gifts for just about anyone you’re shopping for – family, friends, co-workers and everyone in between.
9Vintage615
5075 Main St
Spring Hill, TN
Phone: 615-241-1128
Website: https://www.vintage615.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday 10am – 5pm
Sunday 1pm – 5pm
Looking for a gift for a sister, mom, grandmother, aunt, friend? Shop over 3100 square feet of trendy women’s clothes, gifts, furniture, & home decor. Vintage615 has something for everyone on your list with hand made soaps, earrings, pillows, vintage paintings and even baby gifts.
10Farm Fresh Vintage Finds
1861 Fairview Blvd
Fairview, TN
Phone: 615-519-1500
Website: facebook.com/FarmFreshVintageFinds
Hours: Monday – Saturday 10am – 6pm
Closed Sunday
Farm Fresh Vintage Finds is a vintage-inspired shop, carrying an array of products. A few items you can find include Sherpa lined jackets, hot cocoa bombs, handmade soy candles.
11Plaid Rabbit
330 Franklin Rd #272 (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
Brentwood, TN
Phone: (615) 371-2333
Website: facebook.com/Plaid-Rabbit
Hours: Monday – Saturday 9:30am – 5:30pm
Closed Sunday
From pajamas to onesies to smock dresses and everything in between, Plaid Rabbit has adorable clothing for girls, boys and babies. You can also get items monogrammed for an extra special personal touch (The cutoff date for monogram orders is December 16th. Orders placed after the 16th will be charged a $15 rush fee per item.) You can shop in store or check out their Facebook (link above) and shop virtually. All you have to do is message them if there is an item you’d like to purchase.
12CR-17
230 Franklin Road, Suites 12 A&B
Franklin, TN
Phone: 615-715-8120
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CR71store/
Hours: Hours: Monday through Friday 10:00am – 5:0pm
Saturday 9:00am – 5:00pm
CR-71 creates unique reclaimed furniture and up-cycled home décor, including building custom lights, hand-hewn dining tables, cowhide rugs, and locally made Christmas ornaments. Their style is a blend of farmhouse, industrial, and mid-century modern that is uniquely their own.
Artisan items like cutting boards, and vintage pieces like oriental rugs, stained glass windows, or a side table are also available.