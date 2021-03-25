8 Places for Easter Brunch 2021

Easter is just around the corner and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for Easter brunch.
1. 55 South
403 Main St
Franklin, 37064
615-538-6001
Brentwood
7031 Executive Drive, Suite 101
Brentwood, 37027
615-610-3341
Spring Hill
2088 Wall Street
Spring Hill, 37174
931-486-8318
On Easter Sunday, you can enjoy 55 South’s Bloody Mary & mimosas. Also, their a la carte brunch menu will be available, which includes items like:
Chicken & Waffles
Made-to-order waffle topped with fried chicken, whipped butter, and a side of syrup (sub hot chicken $1.00)
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs poached in salsa de arbol, served on black bean tostadas topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cheese)
Farmers Benedict
Two poached eggs, house made buttermilk biscuit, fried okra, tomato gravy, parmesan, prosciutto style country ham
About 55 South
55 South refers to the interstate that connects Memphis and New Orleans. Chef Jason McConnell has brought the cuisine you’ll find traveling down that road to downtown Franklin. The dining room has rustic Southern charm with weathered wood and reclaimed materials.
2. Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square
Franklin, TN
615-716-3711
The New Orleans-inspired brunch spot will not have a special menu on Easter; however, you can enjoy Big Easy twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes, and French Toast, as well as eye-opening cocktails.
In addition to the big easy twists, the local restaurant is offering seasonal items on their menu.
King Cake Stuffed French Toast
Brioche French Toast stuffed with a cinnamon-orange cheesecake and Crofter’s strawberry preserves. Topped with cream cheese icing, green, purple and gold sanding sugar & whipped cream. Served with Applewood smoked bacon.
King Cake Beignets
New Orleans style beignets with a cinnamon-orange cheesecake and Crofter’s strawberry preserves and topped with whipped cream and Mardi Gras sanding sugar.
Crawfish & Grits Benedict
Fried grit cake topped with poached eggs and Louisiana crawfish cream sauce & chives.
About Ruby Sunshine
Inspired by the powerful sense of homecoming they felt when they returned to New Orleans post-Hurricane Katrina, husband and wife duo Jennifer and Erich Weishaupt opened the original Ruby Slipper Café in an effort to help draw people back to their Mid-City neighborhood. Born from a cozy storefront in 2008, Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has grown to operate 10 Ruby Slipper Café locations across the Gulf Region and has now expanded throughout the Southeast with Ruby Sunshine, providing new audiences with the unique flavors and hospitality that Ruby Slipper Café is known and loved for.
3. The Rutledge
105 International Drive
Franklin, TN
615-472-1640
Serving brunch from 11 a – 3 p. You will find bottomless mimosas, french toast, and hot chicken and biscuits on the menu and so much more.
About The Rutledge
The Rutledge is owned by brothers Curt and Mason Revelette, who also own Jonathan’s Grille. Separate from Jonathan’s Grille, The Rutledge is a modern, yet classy twist to your standard American Grill. With an aim to bring an eclectic, upbeat, contemporary dining experience and menu items too delicious to resist, The Rutledge will pioneer a new age of restaurant for the Franklin area.
4. Granite City
1864 West McEwen Drive
Franklin, TN
(615) 435-1949
Granite City’s Easter Brunch includes
-
-
-
-
-
- Eggs Benedict
- RumChata French Toast
- Waffle Station
- Omelet Station
- Carved Ham
-
-
-
-
Brunch will be served Sunday from 9 a – 3 p. Make your reservation online here.
About Granite City
Granite City Food & Brewery® is a casual dining restaurant with an on-site brewery. Their first restaurant opened in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in June 1999. Now, there are 26 restaurants in 11 different states. Granite City isn’t just a great place for a burger; they also serve signature beers, including Duke of Wellington (an English ale) and Broad Axe Stout (an authentic Irish beer), and entrees such as London broil.
5. Mere Bulles
5201 Maryland Way
Brentwood, TN
615-467-1945
Mere Bulles will have their brunch buffet classics like the omelet station and chocolate fountain plus some extra special offerings.
Call to make your brunch reservation or book via Open Table.
About Mere Bulles
In June of 2000, Mere Bulles moved a few miles south of downtown Nashville to Maryland Manor, a historic plantation-style farmhouse and former estate home in Brentwood. The Mansion itself was built in 1942 with bricks salvaged from a previous historic building that was torn down near the present site, thus giving Maryland Manor it’s authentic Old South appearance. The Maryland Farms business district and neighborhood where the current location thrives derive its name from the once-grand 400-acre estate.
Today, Mere Bulles is an active participant in the community and continues to be a beloved local tradition. Mere Bulles continues to serve the Nashville business community as well as its neighbors and out-of-town guests. With a rich, long history, the word has spread to out-of-town visitors who enjoy the stories and are always greeted with a new-old Southern Dining experience.
6. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
5028 Aspen Grove
Franklin, TN
615-721-7781
Recently opening at McEwen Northside, this newly opened restaurant will have its first Easter in Franklin. Opening at 11 am, they will offer Filet, Creole Benedict, Crab Cake Benedict, Easter Brunch Cocktails for brunch, or the 3-Course Easter Sunday Supper with choice of soup/salad, pork chop, and a dessert trio.
Make your reservation here.
About Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry’s currently operates steakhouse locations across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami and Raleigh with a new location in Nashville. Additional concepts include Perry & Sons Market & Grille and CARVE American Grille. For more information, please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.
7. Hermitage Hotel
The Hermitage Hotel wants to invite families, guests, and loved ones to gather in their beautiful Veranda or historic Grand Ballroom to create new memories, or carry on a treasured yearly tradition for Easter brunch. Cost is 85.00 Per Person, $35.00 Per Child (12 and under) plus tax & gratuity.Seatings: 11:00 AM | 1:30 PM | 4:00 PM. The hotel is also offering Easter To-Go for $180 (feeds 4).
To reserve your table, simply call (615) 244-3121 or book via Open Table.
The menu includes:
- Welcome Glass of Sparkling Wine
- First Course (pick one)
o SPRING PEA POTAGE
o BABY GEM SALAD (VEG)
o BEET CURED SALMON CARPACCIO
- Second Course (pick one)
o STUFFED LAMB ROULADE
o CONFIT HALIBUT
o SPRINGTIME PAPPARDELLE PRIMAVERA (VEG)
- Dessert (pick one)
o KEY LIME PIE
o HUMMINGBIRD CAKE
o CARAMEL POT DE CRÈME (GF)
About The Hermitage Hotel
Set in the heart of Downtown Nashville, The Hermitage Hotel is the city’s original million-dollar property, home to a rich history deeply rooted in the spirit of the region. The cherished National Historic Landmark stands as a timeless icon of refined Southern hospitality, featuring 122 luxurious guest rooms and suites and distinctive Beaux Arts architecture. The Hermitage Hotel is committed to the preservation of local heritage, demonstrated by their partnership with The Land Trust for Tennessee. Since 2008, the hotel has raised over $1,000,000 to support the conservation of over 85,000 acres, comprised of scenic trails, state parks and urban spaces. On a two-acre plot at nearby Glen Leven Farm, The Hermitage Hotel cultivates an heirloom period garden, growing produce to be utilized in seasonal cuisine. For more information, please visit TheHermitageHotel.com.
8. Amerigo Italian Restaurant
1656 Westgate Circle, Brentwood
615-377-0770
1920 West End Avenue, Nashville
615-320-1740
The restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner offering full menus along with featured chef specials.
Looking to dine at home? Enjoy an Easter brunch family meal that includes mushroom, spinach, & goat cheese frittata, fresh fruit, grits, and bacon. The package is $75+ and feeds 4-6 people. Orders must be placed by Friday, April 2 for pick up on Sunday between 10:30am – 2 pm.
Make a reservation or place your at home order here.