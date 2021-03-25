8 Places for Easter Brunch 2021

2. Ruby Sunshine

231 Public Square

Franklin, TN

615-716-3711

The New Orleans-inspired brunch spot will not have a special menu on Easter; however, you can enjoy Big Easy twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes, and French Toast, as well as eye-opening cocktails.

In addition to the big easy twists, the local restaurant is offering seasonal items on their menu.

King Cake Stuffed French Toast

Brioche French Toast stuffed with a cinnamon-orange cheesecake and Crofter’s strawberry preserves. Topped with cream cheese icing, green, purple and gold sanding sugar & whipped cream. Served with Applewood smoked bacon.

King Cake Beignets

New Orleans style beignets with a cinnamon-orange cheesecake and Crofter’s strawberry preserves and topped with whipped cream and Mardi Gras sanding sugar.

Crawfish & Grits Benedict

Fried grit cake topped with poached eggs and Louisiana crawfish cream sauce & chives.

About Ruby Sunshine

Inspired by the powerful sense of homecoming they felt when they returned to New Orleans post-Hurricane Katrina, husband and wife duo Jennifer and Erich Weishaupt opened the original Ruby Slipper Café in an effort to help draw people back to their Mid-City neighborhood. Born from a cozy storefront in 2008, Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has grown to operate 10 Ruby Slipper Café locations across the Gulf Region and has now expanded throughout the Southeast with Ruby Sunshine, providing new audiences with the unique flavors and hospitality that Ruby Slipper Café is known and loved for.